East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings June 11-July 9:
June 11
Genelle Davis: 7556 Smith Road, Clinton; 39; attempted second-degree murder
June 13
Melvin Mcdowell Jr.: 1150 West St., Gloster, Mississippi; 20; illegal carrying of a weapon, maximum speed limit, possession of ecstasy
June 14
JW Hayes Mack: 6429 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; 18; resisting an officer
Kevin Durham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 52; three bench warrants
June 16
Michael Lea: 1116 Cordoba Drive, Zachary; 47; two counts of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds of drug offenses, five counts of possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance
June 17
Roland Langlois: 7962 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; 63; domestic abuse battery
Rebekah Hunt: 7962 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; 24; bench warrant
Rebecca Butler: 1931 Trinity Church Lane, Jackson; 32; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
June 18
Tammie Walters: 1705 La. 67, Slaughter; 51; prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with suspended license, limitations on backing, no proof of insurance, two counts of resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine
Cameron Curtis: 7903 John Tucker Lane, Ethel; 24; proper equipment, display of plate required, operating vehicle with suspended license, aggravated flight from an officer
June 20
DeBralon Brown: 1559 Callie St., Jackson; 18; illegal carrying of weapon, obstruction of justice, entry or remaining after forbidden
June 21
Craig White: 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; 55; driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts-Schedule II penalties; resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, contraband defined taking to and from a penal institute
June 22
Joseph Beavers: 3636 Poplar St., Slaughter; 48; bench warrant
Anthony Blackmon: 2804 Rush St., Slaughter; 34; two bench warrants, fugitive warrant
June 23
Kyle Ravens: 591 Brian Circle, Mary Esther, Florida; 20; careless operation, maximum speed limit, operating vehicle while license is suspended
June 25
Lance Jones: 9930 US 165 S., Woodworth; 48; unauthorized use of a movable, domestic abuse battery
June 26
Terrance Harris: 3161 Quiet Lane, Jackson; 41; domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse battery
Perry Kirkland: 10640 La. 961, Clinton; 52; DWI second, careless operation, driving under suspension
June 27
Lamarco Webb: 3953 La. 952, Jackson; 33; two bench warrants
June 28
Angelle Derozan: 12779 Diamond Lake, Walker; 22; fugitive warrant
Orin Hollingsworth: 2047 Maglone Lane, Slaughter; 34; bench warrant
June 29
Kenesha Westmore: 6179 Payne Road, Ethel; 31; simple battery of the infirmed
James Travis: 30804 W. Knight Drive, Denham Springs; 41; theft less than $1,000
June 30
Jessica Pace: 5898 Rattlesnake Road, Clinton; 34; fugitive warrant
July 1
Jonathon Barker: 7654 La. 961; Clinton; 25; principal to second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary, principal to aggravated kidnapping
Lisbeth Enrilch: 855 S. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge; 51; three bench warrants
Timmy Nevels: 1977 Trinity Church Lane, Jackson; 53; possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, bench warrant
Jennifer Bond: 9625 Moore Lane, Clinton; 38; accessory after the fact
July 2
Benjamin Bailey: 61 La. 961, Jackson; 29; failure to comply with provisions
July 4
Kenneth McManus: 7633 Hillside Drive, Clinton; 59; aggravated assault with a firearm
July 7
Breianna Matthews: 10641 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 30; bench warrants, identity theft, theft
July 9
Justin Nelson: 828 La. 958, Clinton; 26; bench warrant