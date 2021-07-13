East Feliciana Parish Prison bookings June 11-July 9:

June 11

Genelle Davis: 7556 Smith Road, Clinton; 39; attempted second-degree murder

June 13

Melvin Mcdowell Jr.: 1150 West St., Gloster, Mississippi; 20; illegal carrying of a weapon, maximum speed limit, possession of ecstasy

June 14

JW Hayes Mack: 6429 Kinnon Lane, Ethel; 18; resisting an officer

Kevin Durham: 8745 Battle Road, Ethel; 52; three bench warrants

June 16

Michael Lea: 1116 Cordoba Drive, Zachary; 47; two counts of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds of drug offenses, five counts of possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance

June 17

Roland Langlois: 7962 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; 63; domestic abuse battery

Rebekah Hunt: 7962 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel; 24; bench warrant

Rebecca Butler: 1931 Trinity Church Lane, Jackson; 32; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

June 18

Tammie Walters: 1705 La. 67, Slaughter; 51; prohibited acts-distribution of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with suspended license, limitations on backing, no proof of insurance, two counts of resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine

Cameron Curtis: 7903 John Tucker Lane, Ethel; 24; proper equipment, display of plate required, operating vehicle with suspended license, aggravated flight from an officer

June 20

DeBralon Brown: 1559 Callie St., Jackson; 18; illegal carrying of weapon, obstruction of justice, entry or remaining after forbidden

June 21

Craig White: 3300 Franklin St., Jackson; 55; driving on roadway laned for traffic, prohibited acts-Schedule II penalties; resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, contraband defined taking to and from a penal institute

June 22

Joseph Beavers: 3636 Poplar St., Slaughter; 48; bench warrant

Anthony Blackmon: 2804 Rush St., Slaughter; 34; two bench warrants, fugitive warrant

June 23

Kyle Ravens: 591 Brian Circle, Mary Esther, Florida; 20; careless operation, maximum speed limit, operating vehicle while license is suspended

June 25

Lance Jones: 9930 US 165 S., Woodworth; 48; unauthorized use of a movable, domestic abuse battery

June 26

Terrance Harris: 3161 Quiet Lane, Jackson; 41; domestic abuse battery by strangulation, domestic abuse battery

Perry Kirkland: 10640 La. 961, Clinton; 52; DWI second, careless operation, driving under suspension

June 27

Lamarco Webb: 3953 La. 952, Jackson; 33; two bench warrants

June 28

Angelle Derozan: 12779 Diamond Lake, Walker; 22; fugitive warrant

Orin Hollingsworth: 2047 Maglone Lane, Slaughter; 34; bench warrant

June 29

Kenesha Westmore: 6179 Payne Road, Ethel; 31; simple battery of the infirmed

James Travis: 30804 W. Knight Drive, Denham Springs; 41; theft less than $1,000

June 30

Jessica Pace: 5898 Rattlesnake Road, Clinton; 34; fugitive warrant

July 1

Jonathon Barker: 7654 La. 961; Clinton; 25; principal to second-degree murder, principal to aggravated burglary, principal to aggravated kidnapping

Lisbeth Enrilch: 855 S. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge; 51; three bench warrants

Timmy Nevels: 1977 Trinity Church Lane, Jackson; 53; possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, bench warrant

Jennifer Bond: 9625 Moore Lane, Clinton; 38; accessory after the fact

July 2

Benjamin Bailey: 61 La. 961, Jackson; 29; failure to comply with provisions

July 4

Kenneth McManus: 7633 Hillside Drive, Clinton; 59; aggravated assault with a firearm

July 7

Breianna Matthews: 10641 Roosevelt St., Clinton; 30; bench warrants, identity theft, theft

July 9

Justin Nelson: 828 La. 958, Clinton; 26; bench warrant

