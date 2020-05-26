OXFORD, Miss. — Mikayla Leann Gayle, of Clinton, is among the more than 5,400 candidates for graduation to be celebrated during a virtual event May 9 for the University of Mississippi.
Gayle, a marketing major, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in the School of Business Administration.
As part of the virtual celebration, Ole Miss students — including December 2019 graduates, and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation — received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.
Ole Miss leaders continue to evaluate plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony at a later date.