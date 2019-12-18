Thursday
Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Christmas Special — Roast pork with gravy, dirty rice, orange, candied sweet potatoes, white dinner roll, pecan pie
Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Centers closed for Christmas holiday.
Tuesday
Centers closed for Christmas holiday.
Wednesday
Centers closed for Christmas holiday.
Dec. 26
Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, creamed and whole kernel corn, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, snack cake
Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.