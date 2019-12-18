Thursday

Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Christmas Special — Roast pork with gravy, dirty rice, orange, candied sweet potatoes, white dinner roll, pecan pie

Exercise class/blood pressure checks: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Centers closed for Christmas holiday.

Tuesday

Centers closed for Christmas holiday.

 

Wednesday

Centers closed for Christmas holiday.

 

Dec. 26

Menu: Beef macaroni with tomato sauce, creamed and whole kernel corn, green beans with peppers, whole-wheat bread, snack cake

Devotional: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

Tags

View comments