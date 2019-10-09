Jackson United Methodist Church held its annual homecoming on Sept. 22.
Approximately 120 people attended, including some from Mississippi.
Church member Rick Courtney gave the sermon using Luke 15:11-32 about the prodigal aon, emphasizing homecoming. Courtney talked about all kinds of homecomings: class reunions, military reunions, family reunions and the ultimate homecoming to be with God.
The Children's Bell Choir led the call to worship. Meredith Smith, Vanessa Mendel and Shirley Leggett provided special instrumental music.
A meal after the service was prepared by church members.