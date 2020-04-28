Were it not for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, students would have returned from spring break April 20 to start taking state exams at their schools in Clinton, Slaughter and Jackson.
But spring break started early, with the closure of schools statewide last month, and students are still stuck at home, practicing social distancing and distance learning outside the classroom.
The regular East Feliciana public school system and the Slaughter Community Charter School both initiated projects to continue lessons for students after Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered schools closed last month. The governor’s closure order was extended April 15 to cover the remainder of the school year.
East Feliciana Parish School Superintendent Keisha Netterville said the district’s distance learning project was divided into two phases.
In the first phase, after schools closed, the school system distributed paper packets of lessons in the English and language arts, mathematics and social studies for students to work on at home. The lessons consisted of materials to reinforce what students learned before schools closed, as well as some lessons that were to be taught had students returned to classes, Netterville said.
In the second phase, students will have, through online platforms, a calendar for the remainder of the school year that outlines daily, grade-level specific lessons students should be working on, she said.
Optional work for summer enrichment also is available.
Access to the online platforms is available by clicking on the COVID-19 link on the district’s website, efschools.net.
The school system contracted with a private firm, IXL Learning, to provide the daily lessons for each grade, but Netterville said the platform allows teachers to track the progress of individual students and decide how to best assist them in completing their work.
Teachers also will be available weekly for “virtual office hours” to address children’s academic questions and provide feedback on the work students are completing.
The school system is assessing the needs of individual families to determine how many need devices that can connect to the internet and the district’s online lessons. The district plans to purchase Chromebook devices for distribution to students lacking devices to connect to the internet.
“Another hurdle is internet accessibility in the area, period,” Netterville said.
She said administrators are talking to Department of Education officials about internet plan options that some companies are offering during the pandemic.
She noted that free Wi-Fi access is offered at some locations around the parish, including some businesses and the Audubon Regional Library branches in Clinton and Jackson. Although the libraries are closed, Wi-Fi is available outside the locations.
Slaughter Community Charter School Chief Executive Officer Clint Ebey said the school offers a Wi-Fi “hot spot” that students can access from the school’s parking lot.
The charter school is a “Microsoft School” and offers resources from that organization to connect students and teachers.
If students are unable to access the online resources, the charter school will provide “paper and pencil options” to meet the needs of as many students as possible, Ebey said.
Last week, the charter school set up filing cabinets just outside the school office that have paper assignments for each grade. The assignments will be updated each Wednesday evening.
A locked drop box also has been set up for students to return completed work for teachers to review.
Netterville said students in her schools will not receive grades lower than what they had earned as of March 20, but the district will provide students with instructional resources to improve their grades or avoid failing a class.
Ebey said discussions are continuing with the state Education Department as to how the closure orders will affect students’ fourth nine-week grades.
East Feliciana High School and the charter school officials are hopeful that seniors can be recognized with some form of graduation ceremonies, even if they are delayed to the summer.
“We honestly want to give them a traditional ceremony. We want to make sure seniors celebrate in spite of the situation,” Netterville said.
Ebey said it is clear that his school cannot host the large gatherings seniors and their families enjoy at the end of the school year, but the school is planning safer alternatives to the graduation and ring ceremonies for juniors.
“We’d rather recognize them sooner, rather than later,” Ebey said.