Members of the Solitude community recently gathered for the Solitude Healthy Community Forum hosted by the LSU AgCenter.
Layne Langley, area nutrition agent and Elena Keegan, Well-Ahead Region 2 representative, facilitated the forum.
The facilitators and residents discussed possible strategies to work together to make Solitude healthier through a community driven approach, Langley said. The residents attending expressed a desire to have a community center.
The forum allowed for brainstorming and networking.
Langley said those in attendance are interested in working toward the projects that were prioritized during the meeting.
She said the coalition will meet again to work on a Solitude Festival and conduct a needs assessment to see what the residents want to be healthy.