Two students from Centreville Academy recently signed athletic scholarships.
Macie Miley, daughter of Lori Darden Carruth and Brian Gene "Bodie" Miley, signed to play softball for Southwest Mississippi College.
A middle infielder, Miley was team MVP her senior year, District 4-AA MVP, MAIS All-star and 1st Team All District. Her career batting average is .389.
Coleton Ray Peterson, son of James Ray and Tonya Peterson, signed with Southwest Mississippi College for football.
The middle linebacker was District Defensive MVP 2018 and was named Best Linebacker Award, First Team All District and MAIS All-Star 2018. His season average in tackle was over 130.