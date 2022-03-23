East Feliciana Public Schools teachers have developed lesson plans in a partnership with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
School officials said the partnership and program will help students take ownership of their learning.
East Feliciana Public Schools teachers have developed lesson plans in a partnership with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
School officials said the partnership and program will help students take ownership of their learning.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission