During Black History Month, students at East Feliciana Enrichment Academy learned about Black women making a difference in communities on the local, state, regional and national levels. Fifth grader Jayden Matthews researched Katherine Johnson, whose calculations were essential in sending astronaut John Glenn to outer space.
East Feliciana Enrichment Academy honors Black women through research projects
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments