jayden with project 2.jpg

 Provided photo

During Black History Month, students at East Feliciana Enrichment Academy learned about Black women making a difference in communities on the local, state, regional and national levels. Fifth grader Jayden Matthews researched Katherine Johnson, whose calculations were essential in sending astronaut John Glenn to outer space.

