High school football season is around the corner, and it is time to dive in and see what the coming season may hold for the teams from around the area.
First up are the Tigers of East Feliciana High School, led by head coach Darius Matthews.
I had the opportunity to speak with Coach Matthews about the work his team has been putting in this summer and his plans for the season ahead. As for an overall statement, Matthews said, “Summer has been great. We’ve had good participation from the boys, and they have been working."
Matthews said his team worked on all aspects of the game and were everywhere from weight room to the track to the field. The Tigers have been making strides in every single department possible as they prepare for the bright Friday night lights.
One of the more important things they have been doing as a team is installing both their offense and defense, something that the coach has seen great progress on. Luckily enough, he said, the Tigers have around five or six seniors that have come up massively as both established starters and leaders in the locker room. Anyone who knows anything about football can tell you that the key to any efficient offense is a solid offensive line, something Matthews believes he has in spades. The coach said, “I believe our offensive line is the strongest position we have on the field.”
The coach and I also spoke about what his goals are for both the remainder of the summer and the upcoming season. Matthews said his main goal is “to get better every day,” something that goes for the both the rest of the summer and the weeks and months to come. “Our goal is to trust in each other and believe in the system," Matthews said. "Take the season game-by-game and go from there.”
The East Feliciana Tigers will open the season on the road against rival West Feliciana. That game is scheduled for Sept. 3, and it is sure to be one you do not want to miss.