Journalist to speak to learning group
The Felicianas Chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is presenting Bill Rodman as it speaker at its quarterly coffee at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Fellowship Center at First Baptist Church, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville. The free event is open to the public.
A news release said Rodman is a journalist who pioneered and mastered the three elements of TV news — shooting, reporting and editing — and has won Emmy and Addy awards. He gained his early experience in television newsrooms in Wyoming and Louisiana in the 1990s. Rodman has covered a wide spectrum of topics and will share his experiences in Louisiana covering the Cane River Creoles and Atchafalaya and Manchac swamps, as well as his excursions in Antarctica with pictures, information and engaging conversation.
Spring rodeo coming
Tickets for Angola's Spring Rodeo are on sale. The dates are April 27-28. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased either by phone or website. Office hours are Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call (226) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com.
Wine and wellness event
Cardiovascular Institute of the South and Lane Cardiovascular Center are offering a free Wine & Wellness Event featuring electrocardiogram screenings Feb. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the CIS clinic, 6550 Main Street, Suite 1000, Zachary.
In addition to free EKG screenings, the event will feature blood pressure checks and on-site consultations with a CIS provider. Refreshments and wine will be served. An EKG is recommended for those with risk factors of heart disease or those who experience symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat.
Registration is required. Register online at ciszacharyww2019.eventbrite.com or call (985) 873-5058.
Cancer screening event planned
Lane Cancer Center and Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center are offering free prostate, skin and colorectal cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 21. The screenings will be at Lane Cancer Center, 6180 Main St., Zachary. Walk-ins welcome, and appointments are not required.
The prostate and skin cancer examinations will be conducted by experienced providers, and colorectal cancer screening kits will be available for the public to pick up and use at home. Results will be mailed to participants.
For information, call (225) 658-4587.
Adopt a dog
Must Luv Dogs, which serves Zachary and East Feliciana Parish, is holding an adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pet Sense, 5875 Main St., Zachary. The group will also be holding a microchip special: $20 per pet.
Spring seminar
The LSU AgCenter Feliciana Spring Seminar Series will be held at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Both events are at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Scheduled speakers include:
Feb. 21: "Super Plants and Other Winners for Your Landscape," by Allen Owings; "Pollinator Plants," by Jessie Hoover.
Feb. 28: "Louisiana Black Bear Conservation," by Paul Davidson; "Small Fruits for the Landscape," by Mary Helen Ferguson.
Help West Feliciana baseball
The fourth annual First Pitch Dinner in support of West Feliciana High's baseball team is set for Feb. 16. A social hour and silent auction start at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., coach Gannon Achord and speaker Ryan Theriot are scheduled, followed by a live auction at 8 p.m. Dress is business casual. Tickets are $40.
East Feliciana library events
- My Free Taxes, which helps anyone making less than $66,000, will be available at Audubon Regional Library. It will be at the Clinton branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 16. It will be at the Jackson branch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb 23.
- Tuesday will feature Head Start Story Time at 9 a.m., open to all children ages 5 and younger. Sessions also will be held March 12 and April 2.
Golf for the Chamber
The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce is holding its golf tournament at The Bluffs on March 18. Registration and lunch for the four-person scramble starts at noon. Visit eastfelicianachamber.org, then click events and find March 18 to get information and to register. Call (225) 634-7155 for information.
Group offers teacher grants, student scholarships
The West Feliciana Education Foundation is offering its 2019 Grants for Innovative Teaching and its annual scholarship for seniors. Deadline for educator applications is March 15. Deadline for scholarships is April 18. Visit westfelicianaeducationfoundation.wildapricot.org for information and applications on both.