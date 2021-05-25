On May 10, Centreville Academy’s graduation was held in the school gymnasium.
The valedictorian medal went to Paige Miller and the salutatorian medal to Lacy Darden.
Headmaster Jason Horne recognized the Beta Club graduates who had maintained a four-year average of 86 or above. They were Lane Carpenter, Preston McDaniels, Emilea Roberts and Autumn Thornton. Students who maintained a four-year average of 95 or above received Special Beta Honors. These students were Lacy Darden, Courtney McKey, Paige Miller and Madeline Watson.
Each year, the Mississippi Economic Council sponsors the STAR Student recognition program. This honor goes to the Mississippi resident with the highest ACT composite score. Lane Carpenter was recognized as the Centreville Academy’s 2021 STAR Student. He chose Alice LaCoste as STAR Teacher.
Miss Centreville Academy Lacy Darden and Mr. Centreville Academy Preston McDaniels were presented plaques. They were chosen earlier in the year by their peers in grades nine through 12 as the best representatives of what Centreville Academy means to them.
Horne presented citizenship medals to Preston McDaniels and Madeline Watson. These medals go to the seniors who, in the opinion of the faculty, represent the ideal American citizen — the person who quietly and faithfully gives his or her best.
The Jenny Lowry English Award is given each year by the former students of Lowry to the senior who best meets the requirements of excellence in English, scholarship and loyalty. Paige Miller was presented this award.
The Service-Before-Self Award goes to the student who goes above and beyond what is expected of him or her in service for others. Autumn Thornton received a medal for this honor.
Five students were inducted into the Centreville Academy Hall of Fame. One of the highest honors a student can receive is election to this distinguished group. Based on leadership, character, scholarship, school spirit and school involvement, Lacy Darden, Preston McDaniels, Courtney McKey, Paige Miller and Emilea Roberts were chosen as the 2021 members of the Hall of Fame.
The Balfour Award is the highest honor a senior can receive. The award is presented by the faculty to the senior they feel has made the greatest contribution to the school during his or her high school years and has maintained a high scholastic average. The Balfour medal was presented to Lacy Darden. Her name will be placed on the Balfour plaque in the hall of the high school building.
Two scholarships are given each year.
The William “Emile” Garrett Scholarship was established by Garrett's family and friends. The recipient is chosen by the administration based upon the student’s good standing, GPA and acceptance to an accredited college. This year the scholarship went to Preston McDaniels.
The Cody Haygood Scholarship, awarded to a student-athlete who excels on the athletic playing fields and demonstrates consideration for others, went to Kason Clark.
Representing the Board of Directors, Alex Kirkland presented the candidates for graduation. He announced each name as Horne presented each senior with his or her diploma.
Graduates were Paige Leigh Miller, Lacy Marie Darden, Courtney Lyn McKey, Emilea Michelle Roberts, Lane Garrett Carpenter, Preston James McDaniels, Autumn Lynn Thornton, Madeline Elise Watson, Laura Breann Baxter, Cameron Nikole Brecheen, Jeffery Glenn Carroll, Kason Randall Clark, Allie Brooke Compton, Micah Douglas Flint, Samuel Morgan Ford, Raven Michelle Garner, Benjamin Ross Garrett, Tyler Dale Jones, Haley Ashton Kinabrew, Landin Jerry Lane, Austin David Payne, Nicholas James Rogillio, Matthew Randel Sartin, Thomas Jordan Spillman and Cade McCoy White.