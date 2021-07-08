CLINTON — The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury appointed an interim treasurer July 6 after a lengthy discussion on how to best fill the position.
Jurors voted 6-1 with one abstention to name jury employee Julie Gardner to fill the position for up to six months, following the resignation of Treasurer Lisa Shaffer that was effective June 30.
Juror Kyle Fleniken voted against naming Gardner after complaining that the jury had known for several months that Shaffer was leaving but nothing had been done to seek candidates for the job.
Jurors Chris Hall, Ronald Johnson, Jason McCray, Keith Mills, Richard Oliveaux and Chrissie O’Quin voted for the appointment, while Michael Cheatham abstained and jury President Louis Kent did not vote, as is his custom.
Gardner has been preparing checks for paying bills in recent months, which would create a conflict with her duties as treasurer, but she told the jury that fellow employee Mendy Jenkins has been training to take over those duties.
John Rouchon, a former parish manager who was not reappointed in 2016, offered himself as an option, saying he had served as treasurer for three years while serving as parish manager.
He said he knows some jurors have doubts about his ability to get along with some jury employees, but said he could do the job.
“By shifting duties around, you will make it harder to do that job,” he said, but no one moved to accept this offer.
Shaffer was appointed treasurer in March 2020.
Jurors also were torn on whether to spend up to $60,000 for a truck to be used by the parish sanitarian, with some saying that was too much money. Because of a computer chip shortage and the coronavirus pandemic, the delivery time for a cheaper truck at a state contract price is estimated at eight months to a year, Kent said.
The truck the sanitarian had been using had been breaking down unexpectedly, but jurors eventually decided to wait on making a decision when the truck is examined at a repair shop.
In other action, jurors also:
- Said Mills, Oliveaux and Fleniken will open and tabulate bids for emergency debris removal and removal monitoring that are required for reimbursement after natural disasters by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
- Agreed to seek proposals for a manager of federal emergency programs, as a five-year contract with the firm the jury is now using expires later this year.
- Agreed to make repairs to the parish’s voting machines warehouse, as ordered by the Secretary of State’s Office. Parish Manager Jody Moreau said the jury must install a sill to prevent water from flowing into the building and seal its windows.