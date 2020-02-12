West Feliciana Parish Public Schools superintendent Hollis Milton recently recognized Cardell Smith, a sophomore at West Feliciana High School, for his participation in creating a documentary about Cat Island. The video was produced by Kevin McQuarn with support from the West Feliciana technology department and the Friends of Cat Island.
The Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge was established in 2010 on 9,623 acres near St. Francisville. The refuge is home to many species, including the Louisiana black bear, and to the National Champion bald cypress. The refuge has been closed since Dec. 6 because of high water levels in the Mississippi River.