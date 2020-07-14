Voters in Jackson, Norwood and Slaughter elected mayors and other officials in Saturday’s twice-delayed municipal elections, according to unofficial returns from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
In West Feliciana Parish, voters renewed two school taxes: a half-cent sales tax by a vote of 1,763 to 847 and a 3.75-mill property tax for employee salaries, 1,654 to 952.
In Jackson, former Mayor James Norworthy III regained his post in a contest against two opponents.
Norsworthy had 353 votes to 205 for Junius “Pappy” Robillard and 45 for Linda Karem.
Five-term Jackson Mayor Charles Coleman did not seek reelection; he lost his bid for a seat on the Board of Trustees, the town’s governing body.
Elected to the board without the necessity of a runoff vote were incumbent Michael Harrell, with 289 votes; David Guillory, 285; William Free, 277; incumbent Don Havard, 273; and incumbent Rafe Stewart, 261.
Trailing the five winners were Coleman, 233; Martin Macdiarmid, 220; MaryAnn McCoy-Ridenour, 205; and Tamara Michael, 169.
The only East Feliciana Parish runoff election, on Aug. 15, will pit first-term Jackson Marshal Mark Dousay against Fred Allen, who served as marshal for two terms. Dousay led with 248 votes to Allen’s 195. Former Marshal “RayBubba” Allen got 155.
In Slaughter, former Alderwoman Janis Landry defeated Melissa Davis in the mayor’s race, 281 to 36.
Walter P. Smith Jr. also won in the police chief’s race, defeating Chance Davis, 241 to 75.
Smith was serving his fourth term as the Slaughter chief when he resigned in July 2017. Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Dave Almond to the position, but Almond did not seek reelection.
Only five candidates signed up to run for the Slaughter Board of Aldermen in January, and Sheila Fletcher, Mona Almond, Michelle Harris, Allen Hobgood and Steve Rader were elected without opposition.
In Norwood, incumbent Mayor Becky Bellue won her third term by the widest margin of any East Feliciana candidate, defeating Jimmy McCaa with 91% of the vote, 99-10.
Also in Norwood, Tyler Glascock won one of three seats on the village’s Board of Aldermen with 73 votes. He will join incumbent Kimmi Sellers, who had 57, and former Mayor David Jett, who got 65 votes. Incumbent Willie Duncan finished out of the running with 50 votes.
Voters in the Felicianas also participated with those in five other southeast Louisiana parishes to fill a vacant seat on the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. Judge Elizabeth Wolfe, of Livingston Parish, defeated Judge Rick Swartz, of St. Tammany Parish, 40,762 to 32,964.
Swartz led Wolfe, 1,251 to 1,036, in West Feliciana Parish voting, but Wolfe edged her opponent in East Feliciana, 1,883 to 1,865.
Originally scheduled for April 4, the elections were first postponed to June 20 and then July 11 because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.