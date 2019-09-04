Thursday
Menu: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat bread, margarine, cardinal citrus gelatin
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana Council on Aging
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Chef salad with turkey, ham and cheese, over salad greens with ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, whole wheat crackers, blueberry cake
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Movie: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Sliced ham with raisin sauce, chantilly potatoes, buttered cabbage, whole wheat bread, banana marshmallow snack cake
Closed due to Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday
Menu: Taco salad with corn chips/shredded cheddar/lettuce/tomato/taco sauce/sour cream, chuckwagon corn, strawberry shortcake
Games/Cancer Services: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Health Issues: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Birthday special — chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, potato salad, white dinner roll, cake
Bingo/Ann Roeling-Alzheimer's: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Game Day: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
Sept. 12
Menu: Cheeseburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mayonnaise/mustard, baked beans, peach cobbler
Devotional Time/Blood Pressure Checks: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Exercise: 11 a.m., West Feliciana
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m., September 12, at 11102 Bank Street, Clinton.
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.