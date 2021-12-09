The main house at Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville came to life Dec. 4 as it showed off its seasonal decorations for "A Jane Austen Christmas."
Costumed guides accompanied visitors on a trip into the past through the candlelit Oakley House. The event included cooking in the kitchen and a Christmas dance hosted by The Lagniappe Historic Dance & Pastime Society with music by the Lagniappe Dulcimers.
Audubon State Historic Site is the setting for the 200-year-old Oakley House, temporary home and inspiration to John James Audubon in 1821. The park includes a museum, picnic areas, historic buildings, pavilion and nature trail. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973, Oakley House and its natural settings are open daily Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.