Feliciana Airpark LA3 will welcome airplane enthusiasts and area residents to its Spring Fly-in on Saturday at 5122 Airport Lane, Jackson.
“This is our second Spring Fly-in and we're real excited about it,” Matthew Peterson, airport director said. “Last year's was a great success.”
Peterson said the activities will start at 10 a.m. and include the sale of barbecue chicken dinners for $5 at 11 a.m. and $10 jambalaya dinners starting at 6 p.m. The first LA3 Poker Run will start at 2 p.m. and team registration is $100. A bonfire will be lit on the South Ramp at 6:30 p.m. and RV camping is available.
Fly-ins are held all over the country and Peterson said they are like other events centered around vehicles and the people who form a fan base. “If you think about a car show or a gathering of motorcycle riders, it's the same thing, but with people who have airplanes,” he explained.
Participants in the Poker Run will pick up cards from several airparks and bring them to LA3 to determine the winner. “You fly from airport to airport, and you get a different card," Peterson said. “The person with the best hand at the end of the flight wins and splits the pot with the airport.”
Any funds raised will become a hard investment in the tarmac. He said they'll use the money to purchase concrete.
Feliciana Airpark is a public owned, public use airpark run by the East Feliciana Economic Development District, a subdivision of the state. It operates with an all-volunteer staff.
Fly-in attendees can learn about the airpark's Young Eagles Flight program. Young Eagle Flights are run separately from the fly-in, but Peterson said the fly-in is a good introduction to the airpark. “If you wanted to bring your kid out and just let him look at a few airplanes and meet some pilots and meet an airport director, it's a great time to come out and see some airplanes and we'll get you scheduled up and take you on a Young Eagles Flight later,” he said.
Young people between ages 8 and 17 can participate in a free Young Eagles Flight. As a bonus, participants get a certificate and free online flight school, a $250 value.
For information about the Spring Fly-in or a Young Eagle Flight, call (225) 405-8901.