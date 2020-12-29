MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Abigail Bethan Crowe represented Varsity Spirit in the 2020 Thanksgiving Tour at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida.
She is the daughter of Kennith and Sonya Crowe, of Port Allen, and lives in Clinton. She is the granddaughter of Alan and Jeanette Crowe, Joanna Jewell and the late Frederick Jewell Jr.
Cheerleaders and dancers from across the country were invited to perform as part of a select group chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country, a news release said.
All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association or Urban Cheerleading Experience. The top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.
Abigail performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on Thanksgiving Day.
She is an honor student and athlete attending Silliman Institute in Clinton. She thanks her family for their endless support of her love of cheerleading and dancing. She's had seven years of instruction and coaching with Brittany’s School of Dance in Port Allen.