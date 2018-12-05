Thursday

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, Mandarin oranges, banana cake

Devotional Time: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

Friday

Menu: Taco salad with tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream/taco sauce, chuckwagon corn, oatmeal raisin cookie

Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Monday

Menu: Slice roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat roll, peaches, margarine

Country Manor Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Tuesday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/ketchup/mayo, chuckwagon corn, fruit

Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, saltine crackers, chocolate cake 

Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana

Thursday, Dec. 13

Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, fresh banana

Devotional Time: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana

The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.

The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.

