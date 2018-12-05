Thursday
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole-wheat bread, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, Mandarin oranges, banana cake
Devotional Time: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
Friday
Menu: Taco salad with tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream/taco sauce, chuckwagon corn, oatmeal raisin cookie
Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Monday
Menu: Slice roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole-wheat roll, peaches, margarine
Country Manor Exercise Class: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Tuesday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/ketchup/mayo, chuckwagon corn, fruit
Games: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, saltine crackers, chocolate cake
Bingo: 11 a.m., East Feliciana
Thursday, Dec. 13
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, fresh banana
Devotional Time: 11:30 a.m., East Feliciana
The East Feliciana Parish Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays. Most activities for seniors start at 11 a.m., and lunch is served at noon. Public transportation to East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes is provided Monday through Friday via East Feliciana Public Transit. Call (225) 683-9862 for information.
The West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Most weekday activities start at 10:30 a.m., with lunch served at noon for area seniors. For information, call (225) 635-6719.