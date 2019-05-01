Storming toward state
At the Region II-3A meet held April 24 at West Feliciana High School, the Saints boys and girls continued their preparations for the LHSAA State 3A Track and Field Championships on May 4.
The girls were challenged by Brusly but were three points better on the team standings. Kennedy London continued to rule the sprints with a second-place finish in the 100-meter (12.51), third-place finish in the 200-meter (25.33) and victory in the 110-meter hurdles (14.88). On her victory in the hurdles Kennedy remarked, “My race was not that smooth, but I was not really pushed so I just ran to qualify for state.” London was named the outstanding track performer for the region.
Mathilde Fox-Smith garnered a third-place finish in the 800-meter (2:27.88) and said, “I let myself get behind the first lap but was really happy I was able to pick it up and qualify for state.”
Kelly Goff qualified for state in the 1600-meter (third with a time at 5:39.7) and 3200-meter (second with a time of 12:18.96). Other state qualifiers for the girls were the 4x800-meter relay team (10:24.50); Destiny Mitchell who picked up a win in the long jump (16-5.75) and a second place in the high jump (6-0); and Destiny Carter in the javelin (112-5) and with second-place in the discus (97-2).
The Saints boys destroyed the competition with the nearest competitor 48 points behind. Kam Jackson won 100-meter (10.82), 200-meter (21.95) and 400-meter (49.2) and was named outstanding track performer. Similarly to the girls, the boys were fighting for spots to compete at state. Jackson said, “I was told to run smart, stay healthy and just qualify.”
Aidan Holland won the pole vault, setting a personal record. “Clearing 14-1 was a huge accomplishment for me. I have put in a lot of work but there is still a lot of things to fix and tweak before state” Holland said.
The 4x100-meter relay team won (42.55), the 4x200-meter relay (1:28.77) qualified for state with a second-place finish, and the 4x400-meter relay qualified for state with a third-place finish. Individual state qualifiers include Jace Cazabat, who was second in the long jump (21-8.75) and triple jump (43-8); Wyatt Barbe in the 3200-meter; and Jarrett Davis who placed second in the discus (132-0).
East Feliciana’s Richard Davis continued his trek to state at the Region II-2A meet at McNeese with second-place finishes in the 100-meter (11.36) and long jump and victories in both the 200-meter (22.60) and 400-meter.
Silliman Sports
The Wildcats baseball team opened the MAIS playoffs with a 6-2 victory over Riverfield Academy on April 23. Brock Berthelot pitched seven innings and struck out seven. The Wildcats were also victorious April 24 after building a five-run lead and holding on to defeat Riverfield Academy 6-4 and advance to play Wayne Academy. The first game was played at Silliman on April 29, with the series continuing at Wayne Academy in Waynesboro, Mississippi, on May 2.
The golf team won the Jackson Prep Invitation on April 15 at Castlewood Country Club in Brandon, Mississippi. Bo Gilkison was the low man, shooting 75. The team will compete in South State at Laurel Country Club on May 2 and State on May 6 at Cleveland Country Club in Cleveland, Mississippi.