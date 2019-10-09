Striking Down Crime in East Feliciana Parish will hold a Meet Those Who Serve You session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Calvin Jackson Memorial Park, 6528 Sycamore St., Wilson. Refreshments will be available.
Meet police officers, first responders, dispatchers and others who serve you in East Feliciana Parish.
Parents can have children fingerprinted and receive a Child Identity Packet. Attendees can learn what they should do and not do in a traffic stop.
See demonstrations from State Police, East Feliciana Fire District, Jackson Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Norwood Police Department, Wilson Police Department, Slaughter Police Department, Dixon Correctional Institute K-9 Unit, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, East Feliciana Parish Homeland Security, Louisiana Department Wildlife and Fisheries, East Feliciana Parish E911 Communications, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Department, West Feliciana Parish Fire District Smoke House, Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Sparky the Fire Dog, Zachary Police Department and Daren the D.A.R.E. Dog, and see how dispatchers respond when people call 911 or call for police for assistance.