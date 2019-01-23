Livestock champions share a drive and passion to succeed, but their paths can be as varied as the bunny, the Brahman and the big mama. These three narratives and more met at the annual Feliciana Livestock Show on Saturday.
Blair Colley, a student at West Feliciana Middle School, is raising a pair of developing champions that she can hold in her arms. Onyx and Oval are 8 months and 1 year-old rabbits, respectively, who share a champion bloodline with a Centreville, Mississippi, rabbit. “They are cousins by their grandpa,” Colley said.
The cousins help Colley net honors that included Reserve Grand Champion and Best of Set.
She is the first in her family to show animals, but her brother is active in 4-H. She hopes more animals will be added in coming years.
“I hope my little sister will do the same and love rabbits as much as I do,” she said. “Right now, rabbits are what I live for. I love just seeing the little kids at the minifarm come; it just makes my day when they say ‘Oh, that’s so much fun, I wanna do that someday.’”
Ashley Pugh, the ‘Brahman Whisperer,” lives the family livestock dream Colley envisions. Ashley is the granddaughter of area cattleman Lamar Pugh and a third-generation showman. The ninth-grader has netted the Overall Beef Showmanship title three consecutive years.
Ashley Pugh is in her third year at Slaughter Community Charter School. Her ambitions include cheering, softball and academics, but she said she is becoming more and more comfortable honing her livestock skills.
Achieving the same repeat championships does not mean there’s not been marked improvement, and Ashley Pugh crediting a developing routine. "I think it’s been working with my cows,” she said. “I don’t do it everyday because of school, softball, cheer. It’s just the time that you have, maybe the middle of the day.”
“My pawpaw has always told me to walk,” she said. “Walk the cows, set up the cow, let the cow know that you have a bond with each other. I’ve been showing since I was 8, and the consistency is something that not everyone can do. And I call it the three S's: stand, stroke and stares.”
That advice represents where to stand in the ring, how to stroke the animal and locking a steady stare on the judge.
“I feel like I have changed since last year because I have Brahmans and I’ve been going to the state Brahman shows and I am a director, and I’ve been going to All-American since I started in fourth grade, so I’ve picked up on what other people have been doing in overall show,” she said
“Pawpaw Lamar” is a Livestock Board leader. He was insistent on Ashley learning the family craft, but she has fostered individual goals and the desire to continue.
“I really like to show, and I feel he has shown me how much I actually like to do it and I should start pushing myself and walk on my own so he doesn’t have to tell me,” she said.
She also credits family associate Luke Fontenot for choosing her first show animal at the start of her training.
“Mr. Luke has taught almost all that I knew and my Pawpaw Lamar Pugh has topped that off and made it better,” she said.
Honing the showmanship craft has led Callie DeLee to leave the traditional brick and mortar school environment for a routine that adds time and flexibility to her livestock training. She earned the Senior Beef Showmanship Grand Championship handling the sweet girl she calls “Big Mama,” the largest of the three animals she showed this year. Big Mama is also 7 months pregnant.
“I call her Big Mama because she’s just a big powerful cow,” she said. “She’s gonna be a good mama and after she has this calf, she’s going to be retired.”
Callie DeLee and her younger brother are active in livestock and rodeo competitions, so their mother, Meredith DeLee, a teacher, agreed to her children’s pleas to attempt the online charter school model.
Callie DeLee, a junior, is in her first year at University View Charter Academy. The public charter school features live online classes and the flexible schedules that attract students involved in activities with heavy training demands such as gymnastics, music and tennis.
“My kids have been asking me for years to do it because they are involved in extracurriculars like livestock and rodeo and lots of their friends attend UVA,” Meredith DeLee said. “They would have to miss school for both of these things so it gives us the flexibility in that, and it also gives them more time to practice with their extracurriculars.”
Meredith DeLee explained that there are daily responsibilities involved in the care of the animals. “Making sure they are well-taken care of is definitely a full-time job,” she said. “The whole family helps because we have six horses and four show calves. So that’s a lot of upkeep.”
Callie DeLee showed in AOB (any other breed) class with two heifers and showed two commercial heifers. Those entries netted honors: Grand Champion AOB heifer, Grand Champion Reserve AOB, Grand Champion Commercial Heifer, Grand Champion Senior Beef Showmanship and Overall Reserve Beef Showmanship.
The high school senior, who has been showing since the fourth grade, says she is more than motivated to do all the extra work.
“I like coming out here, and I like cows a lot,” she said. “If I had a million dollars, I would spend it all on cows. I like hanging all with my friends, and I got a bonus: I have a social life here and everybody here understands me. It’s just a good surrounding.”
The online charter school has created ample flexibility that translates into more time for Callie DeLee.
“I can wake up in the morning and go take care of my calves and make sure they are fed well and then do my morning chores, do my school work, and then come back in the evening and work with them,” she said. “It works out that I get to spend more time with them and still get my school work done with UVA.”