It is time to enroll in 4-H, and the 2019-2020 year brings new and exciting things to East Feliciana Parish.
East Feliciana 4-H is a youth development organization of the LSU Agricultural Center. Youth ages 8 to 18 can participate in hands-on projects in health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in an environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on leadership roles. Members can concentrate on one focus area or try a variety of programs.
Stay connected to all things East Feliciana Parish 4-H by liking and following the group on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For information about 4-H and how to get involved, contact East Feliciana 4-H Agent Xavier Bell at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu or by phone at (225) 683-3101.