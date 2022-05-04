The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury approved a redistricting plan May 2 that reflects the population changes outlined in the 2020 census.
Although the jury is required to use the official census numbers, discussions in recent months suggest the population was extraordinarily undercounted because of problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a general feeling of distrust toward the federal government.
The major changes in the way the jury’s nine election districts are configured include a shift of District 1-A to the west and the enlargement of District 7 because of population growth in Districts 1-A and 1-B.
Demographer Mike Hefner, who devised the plan, has said he is hopeful that the four districts now represented by Black jurors will remain that way, despite an official decrease in the percentage of Black residents the census says occurred between 2010 and 2020.
No one objected to the plan when the Police Jury presented it at a public hearing before its regular meeting.
The jury also approved a list of new 26 voting precincts, which will be used to draw new School Board districts and for voting in the fall elections. The jury may be able to trim the number of precincts to about 20 before the 2023 elections, Hefner said.
On another matter, the jury agreed to name Parish Secretary Yamesha Harris as the jury’s assistant parish manager, under Parish Manager Jody Moreau, with a $5 per hour pay increase.
Jury President Louis Kent said the move was made “in case something happened to Mr. Moreau.”
“We would have a succession,” Kent said.
The discussion revealed that the jury is moving to take over all of the operations of the parish Health Unit, with Harris supervising it.
Kent said the state Office of Public Health offers very few services at the Health Unit, blaming former Gov. Bobby Jindal for gutting the public health services the state offers at the parish level.
East Feliciana Parish residents pay a 3-mill property tax to operate the unit, and Kent said jurors want it to offer a wide range of services.
The jury, which owns the Health Unit building, agreed last month to let the parish’s drug and alcohol awareness organization have space in the building and followed it by authorizing parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham to use part of the building for his office.
Jurors also voted to send a letter of no objection to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regarding a gravel mining company’s plans to build a road from its operations to La. 10.
The jury’s engineers said the Arcosa Plant 19’s road will have no negative drainage impact on surrounding residents.