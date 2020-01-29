Trinity Baptist in Jackson was the host church for the Fifth Sunday Service on Dec. 29.
Members of five churches in the area enjoyed a night of singing.
The song fest started with the Trinity Worship Team (Rebecca Heinz, Hannah Heinz, Roger Mitchell and Winter Phelps) singing “He Hath Made Me Glad,” “Someday Throne Room Song” and “Your Blessing is Coming Through,” with the congregation joining.
Louise Mitchell sang a solo, “Did You Ever Need a Miracle.” She was followed by the He Never Changes Worship Team, which sang “I Can Only Imagine.” Winter Phelps sang two solos, “The Promise” and “What a Day That Will Be.” Then her daughter, Autumn Phelps, sang a solo, “This is the Air I Breathe.” “Don’t Quit” was a solo sung by Rebecca Heinz and her two daughters, Hannah and Hayley, joined her on “Your Cries Have Awoken the Master.”
Following the music, church pastor the Rev. Philip Mitchell showed a short film titled, “A homeless man walks into a church and what he did next shocked everyone.”
Mitchell said he showed the film because, “The Bible tells us in John 3:16, 'For God so love the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him would not perish but have everlasting life.' This one Scripture is the heart of God. His love is to be spread abroad through each and every one of us. We are to be the hands of God, the mouth of God, the feet of God. Our life should present the love of Christ to those the world considers undeserving.”
Ernie Phelps led the congregation in a prayer and blessing and then everyone adjourned to the church social hall for a meal that was centered around Pastor Mitchell’s chicken and sausage gumbo.