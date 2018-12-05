The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from Oct. 26- Nov. 26:
Oct. 28
Wilkerson, Terran: 24, 7566 Carruth Road, Wilson, bench warrant.
Oct. 29
Wright, Christopher: 22, 10114 Lathers Lane, Slaughter, probation violation.
Brown, Jermaine: 18, 20100 Bur Oak Drive, Zachary, malfeasance in office, sexual conduct.
Oct. 30
Whitfield, Larry: 51, 956 La. 10, Clinton, driving while intoxicated, flight from an officer, driving on the right side of the road, no proof of insurance.
Nov. 1
Duncan, Thomas: 30, 2282 Cook Road, Clinton, bench warrant, flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery
Nov. 2
Tate, Thompson: 30, 9559 John Thomas Lane, Slaughter, probation violator.
Johnson, Jimmy: 58, 3307 Elm Grove, Norwood, bench warrant.
Nov. 3
Foster, Dejuan: 30, 1741 Glenmora St., Jackson, bench warrant.
Nov. 4
Robinson, David: 41, 10143 Annamore Lane, Ethel, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Metz, Brittney: 29, 2236 La. 10, Jackson, failure to appear in court.
Boyd, Lucas: 33, 11800 Marston St., Clinton, driving while intoxicated, open container, driving under suspension, resisting arrest.
Nov. 5
Nov. 6
Jackson, Colette: 39, 4745 Felix Lee Road, Ethel, cruelty to animals aggravated.
Brown, Avalon: 54, 11130 Billy Goat Road, Wilson, failure to appear in court.
Matthews, Jeremy: 26, 4731 Felix Lee Road, Ethel, failure to appear in court, bench warrant, probation violator.
Nov. 7
Morgan, Danielle: 41, 16441 S. Harrell's Ferry Road, bench warrant.
Payne, Kaleigh: 22, 9236 E. La. 959, Slaughter, bench warrant.
Prefit, Darrell: 58, 2383 Plank Road, Zachary, sexual battery.
Nov. 9
Billiot, Elizabeth: 42, 200 Santa Monica Drive, Houma, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of Schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
Sanders, Jeremy: 29, 1220 Kernan St., Clinton, registration of sex offender.
Nov. 10
Hollins, Larry: 62, 1608 Thompson Creek Road, Norwood, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage.
Nov. 11
Davis, Raven: 56, 8555 La. 961 Clinton, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Hess Jr., William: 31 9495 Meadow Lane, Oscar, driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, use of multi-beam light equipment.
Nov. 12
Blackard, Chadwick: 38, 2720 Charles Drive, Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
Nov. 13
Wilkinson, Kwien: 20, 1931 Stick School Lane, Jackson, possession of marijuana, speeding, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Robinson, Jamarco: 27, address unavailable, Baker, bench warrant.
Stewart, Damon: 39, 4723 Bradley St., Clinton, failure to appear.
Nov. 14
Newman, Antrunetta: 25, 10096 Thomas Road, Slaughter, failure to appear.
Nov. 15
Thompson, Rashad: 38, 11427 La. 952 Wilson, illegal possession of a firearm convicted felon.
Nov. 16
Woods Jr., Antonio: 23, address unavailable, fugitive from other state/jurisdiction.
Nov. 17
Williams, Jordan: 29, 1864 Florida Ave., Baker, theft, simple battery.
Nov. 18
Holmes, Terry: 48, 11504 Spring St., Clinton, bench warrant.
Nov. 19
Mayberry, Elisha: 39, 195 J Hugh Lane, Kentwood, bench warrant.
Williams, Jerwell: 32, 16128 La. 10, Clinton, driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 21
Culpepper, Robert: 43, 2917 College Drive, Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
Lee, Dedrick: 19, 2906 Charles Drive, Jackson, negligent homicide.
Chavers, Maegan: 29, 2805 Schoby, Liberty, Mississippi, failure to appear in court.
Nov. 22
Williams, Cassandra: 44, 4426 Gibson Payne, Baker, bench warrant.
Cupit, Gary: 34, 1649 William Hayes Lane, Clinton, bench warrant.
Nov. 23
Archie, Jaspreon: 26, 15673 Pace St., Clinton, driving while intoxicated, bench warrant, careless operation.
Nov. 24
Phillips, Derick: 47, 4102 Fairfields Ave., Baton Rouge, possession of alcoholic beverage, driving under the influence, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Williams, Sidney: address unavailable, 10289 Billy Goat Road, Wilson, driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverage, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Nov. 25
Williams, Maurice: 65, 11839 Old South Drive, Clinton, speeding, switched plates, driving while intoxicated, expired license plates, operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Kirby Jr., Johnny: 56, 4651 42nd St., Zachary, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
Nov. 26
Barker, Jack: 40, 3841 South St., Jackson, bench warrant.