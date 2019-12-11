Zoee Swan, center, is honored as one of two East Feliciana Middle School Students of the Month. Presenting the certificates are Principal Shuanessy Matthews, left, and Superintendent Keisha Netterville.
Makayla Feierabend, center, is honored as one of two East Feliciana Middle School Students of the Month. Principal Shuanessy Matthews, left, and Superintendent Keisha Netterville present the certificate.
Zoee Swan, center, is honored as one of two East Feliciana Middle School Students of the Month. Presenting the certificates are Principal Shuanessy Matthews, left, and Superintendent Keisha Netterville.
Provided photo
Makayla Feierabend, center, is honored as one of two East Feliciana Middle School Students of the Month. Principal Shuanessy Matthews, left, and Superintendent Keisha Netterville present the certificate.
Makayla Feierabend and Zoee Swan earned recognition as East Feliciana Middle School Students of the Month. Principal Shuanessy Matthews and Superintendent Keisha Netterville presented the students with certificates.