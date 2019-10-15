CLINTON — After several months of on-again, off-again discussions, the Clinton Board of Aldermen adopted a resolution Tuesday to convert employees' unused vacation and sick leave to credit in the Louisiana Municipal Employees Retirement System.
Left unanswered is a question of whether the town will pay a 44-year employee who retired Oct. 4 for his unused vacation time going back years.
The attorney for retiree Charlie Brown said his client contends that "he should be paid today," but Mayor Lori Ann Bell said the town does not have enough money to pay for the vacation he earned but never used.
The board discussed Brown's and another longtime employee's situations behind closed doors last month, but took no action after the executive sessions.
A representative of the retirement system told the mayor and board in the summer that converting employees' unused vacation and sick leave to retirement credit, rather than paying lump-sum settlements, would save the town money over time.
The town put limits on the accrual of the vacation and sick leave time in 2006, but the delay in adopting the required resolution stemmed in part from uncertainty over the amount owed at least two employees who accrued the unused time before 2006.
Alderwoman Mary Dunaway voted against the resolution, saying she needs more information on the unresolved issue, but Kim Young, Darren Matthews, Johnny Beauchamp and Mark Kemp supported it.
On another matter, Sgt. Tammy Garig, of the Wilson Police Department, said a coalition of parish law enforcement agencies has postponed a planned Oct. 26 open house to begin restoring relations between the public and law enforcement.
"This is not an appropriate time to carry out our mission, until wounds can heal and we can begin to move forward," Garig said, referring to Monday's fatal shooting of an alleged burglary suspect by an East Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputy.
"Striking Down Crime," as the program is called, has a goal of breaking the divide between law enforcement and parish residents, according to a brochure that Garig distributed at the meeting.
Garig said crime has escalated in the parish at the same time that the public's trust in law enforcement officers has eroded.
"We want to get back to the way it was," she said.