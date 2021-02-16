WASHINGTON — Agricultural producers who have not enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage or Price Loss Coverage programs for 2021 must do so by March 15.
Producers who have not yet signed a 2021 enrollment contract or who want to make an election change should contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office to make an appointment. Program enrollment for 2021 is required in order to participate in the programs, but elections for the 2021 crop year are optional and otherwise remain the same as elections made for 2020.
ARC and PLC provide income support to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms. Producers who do not complete enrollment by close of business local time March 15 will be ineligible to receive a payment should one trigger for an eligible crop.
FSA recently updated the annual and benchmark yields for ARC/PLC program years 2019, 2020 and 2021. This data is useful to producers in choosing to participate in either ARC or PLC.
Web-based decision tools to assist producers in making educated decisions using crop data specific to their respective farming operations include:
- Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator, fd-tools.ncsa.illinois.edu, the University of Illinois tool that offers farmers the ability to run payment estimate modeling for their farms and counties for ARC-County and PLC.
- ARC and PLC Decision Tool, www.afpc.tamu.edu, the Texas A&M tool that allow producers to analyze payment yield updates and expected payments for 2019 and 2020. Producers who have used the tool in the past should see their username and much of their farm data will already be available in the system.
For information on ARC and PLC including the web-based decision tools, visit farmers.gov/arc-plc. Visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator to find location and contact information for the nearest FSA county office.