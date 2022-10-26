East Feliciana Parish Public Schools students who demonstrated great citizenship and behavior during September were invited to participate in a Western-themed dress up day Oct. 7 as part of the district's positive behavioral interventions support initiative.
Jackson Elementary rewards good citizenship withe Western dress day
Community News Staff
