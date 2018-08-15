The communities of Zachary, Clinton and Naga City, Philippines, though worlds apart, share a common bond through the work of an order of Roman Catholic nuns serving in those three areas as well as all over the world.
Mother Rosalina E. Enciso, 1st Councilor General of the Daughters of Mary Mother of the Church, will soon conclude a visit to the area to meet with supporters of the order and view firsthand the outreach missions of the local nuns.
Enciso, Mother Rose to the nuns of the order, celebrated Mass on Sunday at the two churches that are a part of St. John the Baptist Parish, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Zachary and Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church of Clinton.
“Being here with you today is a great blessing from God,” she said in the Clinton service, before laying out the purpose of her journey from the Philippines.
Enciso’s official visit to the parish was an opportunity to let parishioners know how their seeds of support are flourishing at home and aboard. "I want to thank you personally for your great blessing to our sisters in need,” she said.
She sought to offer a glimpse of the order’s life as a community. “The Daughters of Mary Mother of the Church is a story of divine providence that began Oct. 11, 1966,” she said. “The founders were committed to the spreading of the good news and the education of young people in public and private schools.
“In the Philippines we extend this ministry to the poor people in remote areas who are less fortunate and don’t enjoy what is often seen as basic needs,” Enciso explained. “There is no electricity or basic necessities like water or food supplies.”
Major growth in the Baton Rouge Catholic community was noted just two years before the order was established. In 1964, with the Baton Rouge population increasing, the bishop established St. John the Baptist as a parish, with Our Lady of the Assumption in Clinton as its mission. Daughters of Mary Convent in St. Thomas House was established in Clinton in 2011. Sister Cielo Pesigan, a vocational social worker, is the local superior.
The local nuns of the order work in religious education and relief to the poor and elderly. Their counterparts in the Philippines carry out similar tasks, but often in quite different settings. “Our sisters need to walk through the muddy roads or cross the rivers in order to bring them the good news and share food and other material goods,” Encisco said.
Enciso said the sisters, also, through other pastoral services are taking care of retired and sick priests, and support from the parish allows the order to care for their elderly nuns.
“As Daughters of Mary, we always aim to bring Christ and expressions of love to everyone and sharing our gifts of vocation to all as we share the love of the blessed Virgin Mother to all her children everywhere,” she said. “Hence, let us pray for more young sisters to come so that we can continue to propagate the faith to the rest of our brethren all over the world.”
The Rev. Jeffery Bayhi, pastor of the two churches, announced the special support offering would be dedicated to the work of the order and that additional donations would be collected in the parish office for the Daughters of Mary order. A second order of nuns, the Hospitaller Sisters of Mercy, are also part of the staff of the St. John the Baptist Parish.