Chamber hosts talk on social media
The West Feliciana Chamber is holding a Lunch & Learn on "Social Media for the Busy Business Owner" at 11:30 a.m. April 28 at Restaurant 1796's banquet room. The cost is $10 per person. RSVP by calling the chamber at (225) 635-6717 or email info@westfelicianachamber.org.
Events at Parker Park
Vibes in the Ville will feature Konspiracy at 5:30 p.m. April 28 in Parker Park. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free event.
Farmers Market
The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in front of Parker Park on Commerce Street.
2022 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2022 Nursing Scholarship award. The application deadline is April 23.
A $5,000 scholarship will awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will be attending a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
For an application, visit lanermc.org and click News, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.
Strong Women classes available
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation Department started March 8. Both morning and evening classes are available: Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions, which focus on core muscles. Classes will be at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, in St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.