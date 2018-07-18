West Feliciana ranked fourth in the number of students reaching mastery or advanced on the 2018 LEAP tests in grades 3-8.
“I am very proud of our students and teachers," said Superintendent Hollis Milton. "We look forward to continuing the high standards of our district which was set long ago.” Superintendent Hollis Milton
Once again, Zachary came out on top in Louisiana on the LEAP standardized tests, collectively showing high mastery in English, math and social studies, according to results released last week.
Zachary schools had the highest percentage of students who achieved mastery level in the three subjects during the spring Louisiana Educational Assessment Program tests — ranging from 50 percent mastery in social studies to 63 percent mastery in English. The top-ranked district located north of Baton Rouge, however, managed to improve its previous strong results only in English. Math in particular has slipped over the past two years.
Ascension Parish, Central and West Feliciana Parish were all in the top five in the state; Livingston Parish made the top 10.
All the rest of the public school districts in the capital region trailed the state as a whole in mastering these three subjects, including East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena and West Baton Rouge parishes, as well as the city of Baker and schools in the state-run Recovery School District.
LEAP tests were given in grades three to eight this past April and May. Students in fifth to eighth grade take the tests exclusively on computers while student in third and fourth grade can take them with paper and pencil.
Students statewide did the best in English, followed by math and then social studies.
Results announced July 10 also included scores for private schools participating in the state’s voucher program. Not every student in a participating private school takes LEAP and other state standardized tests, just those receiving vouchers.
This year’s results don’t include science. A new science assessment was field-tested this spring and will be given statewide in spring 2019.
In 2015, Louisiana rolled out new educational standards. As part of that shift, the state began expecting schools to shoot not just for the basic achievement level, which used to be considered grade level, but to aim higher and achieve mastery or above in tested subjects. This year’s annual testing was the fourth in which schools have been tasked with meeting the higher standard.
Using the old standard, schools look a lot better. For instance, 70 percent of students statewide scored basic above this past spring, 27 percentage points higher than that of mastery and above. Top-ranked Zachary saw 85 percent of its students meet the old standard in English, while in bottom-ranked St. Helena Parish only 27 percent of students met the old standard in this subject.