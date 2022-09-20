Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday.
It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
The Slaughter Community Charter Knights are 3-0 following a 55-14 victory over Collegiate Baton Rouge. It has been the best possible start for the Knights, but their toughest test yet lies just ahead. They will go on the road this week to take on the 3-0 Springfield High School Bulldogs in a battle of undefeated teams. That nondistrict matchup will certainly be one to watch.
The Silliman Wildcats picked up a second straight big win, defeating rivals Centreville Academy by a score of 36-23. The Wildcats move to 3-2 on the season as they head toward their third straight road game, this time against the Bowling Green School of Franklinton. Bowling Green will prove to be a tough opponent, but this Silliman team is developing a bit of a road warrior reputation. All three of their regular season wins thus far have come in games away from home, so it would not be surprising to see that trend continue for the Wildcats this week.
The West Feliciana Saints picked up a 41-13 victory over McKinley High School in their first district game of the year. The Saints are 3-0 in their first season as a 4A program, which is impressive. This week will be its first road game of the season as the team travels to Baton Rouge to take on the Trojans of Tara High School.