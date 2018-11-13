CLINTON — Continuing questions about the town's financial picture prevented the Board of Aldermen from receiving a proposed budget for next year and a revised budget for 2018, the town's accountant said Tuesday.
Tim Butler told the board he needs about two weeks to prepare the 2019 budget and to answer the question of whether a collection firm will be trying to pick up revenue owed to the town.
"Right now, the town is in a money crunch," Butler said. "Some bills are unpayable."
Aldermen Mark Kemp and Mary Dunaway commented several times during the meeting about the lack of financial information Mayor Lori Ann Bell is providing the board.
Bell said she will hold a Finance Committee on Friday to try to answer the board's questions about how much money the town owes and whether the town has held insurance premium money out of employees' checks but not paid the premiums.
Kemp said in a Nov. 1 meeting that he had been told some employees' vision and dental insurance were cancelled because the premiums had not been paid. Bell said Tuesday she is not sure whether the premiums have been paid.
Bell said she would have more information ready for a possible special meeting, but she flatly refused Kemp's several requests to transmit the financial data to him in an email.
"A copy will be available at the Town Hall," Bell said.
After the aldermen made several attempts in recent weeks to determine whether the town's cell phone contract has been cancelled, Bell said Tuesday the cell phone service for town employees has been cancelled for nonpayment of outstanding bills.
"I don't understand why it's such a struggle to get information. I feel there's tension whenever we ask a question about something on the agenda," Dunaway said.
To help cut expenses, the Police Department is not using two part-time officers, acting Police Chief Ned Davis said.
Davis noted the town also is not paying former Police Chief Fred Dunn's salary because he resigned when he and Bell were arrested last month on counts related to the lease-purchase of four Tahoe police vehicles in 2016.
Clinton mayor, former police chief plead not guilty to abuse of office charges; further charges possible
Asked how much per month the town is saving by not having a police chief, Butler said, "About $9,000."
"It would be helpful if we had exact figures and not 'about' figures," Kemp said.
In connection with the Tahoe leases, Town Attorney Charles Griffin said a deal with Zachary to take over the leases fell through.
The company that financed the vehicles, however, has made arrangements for the Wayne County, Tennessee, sheriff's office to buy three of them for the amount still owed by Clinton. The finance company will take the fourth back and release the town from its obligations, Griffin said.
Davis and police Officer Malcolm Turner outlined a plan to collect outstanding fines by a concentrated effort to locate people who have not paid their traffic fines.
Turner said he has collected some of the money owed by some 57 Clinton residents and he said he is working with the Sheriff's Office to follow up on 107 outstanding warrants for other parish residents.