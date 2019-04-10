The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution holds a contest to promote learning about history each year for elementary, middle school and high school students.
The theme this year was “The 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing — America’s Great Move Forward in Exploration and Technology.”
Several winners at state are from Slaughter Community Charter School, including Ayanami Taylor for 11th grade stamp; Mikaela Payne for 10th grade poster; Jordan Whitfield for ninth grade poster; Karli Fleming for eighth grade poster; Simone Greenup for seventh grade poster; Emilee Graham for ninth grade short story; and Madelyn Babineaux, Hadyn Hurst and McKenna Chaney for ninth grade banner.
The first place winners in a tri-parish contest go to the state contest. State winners head to the south central regional contest, and those winners go to the national contest. The Louisiana DAR said the South Central winners will be announced soon.