CLINTON — Townspeople peppered Mayor Lori Ann Bell and other town officials about the condition of the town's water system and finances during a lengthy meeting Tuesday.

The town is operating at 50 percent of its normal expenditures because the mayor and board of aldermen failed to adopt a 2019 budget before the year began; meanwhile, the state is pressuring the town to address a number of deficiencies with its water system.

Clinton's water woes compounding as fines loom, 2019 budget remains unapproved The town of Clinton has two weeks to make serious headway on its troubled water system or it could face fines from the Louisiana Department of…

Town accountant Tim Butler said the budget restrictions limit the town to spending $39,000 from its general fund this month, $32,000 from its utility fund and $8,000 from its sales tax fund, which is dedicated to streets and sidewalks.

The mayor said a public hearing on the new year's budget is set for Jan. 29.

Town Clerk Anjanetha Shropshire blamed the inability to set a public hearing before Jan. 1 on an employee of The Advocate who handles legal notices for the paper and its Thursday supplement, The Watchman.

Many people in the overflow audience questioned her at length about her explanation.

Three companies that can pick their domiciles anywhere in the state nearly bailed out the town's 2018 budget deficit by paying property taxes in December. The companies, which operate railroads or barge lines, usually choose a domicile in the parish with the lowest tax rate.

The town now has $14,000 in outstanding bills, down from a high of $148,000, Butler said.

Audience member Bart Blackledge pointed out that property tax revenues would normally be earmarked for 2019 expenses, but since the extra money was spent to get out of a hole in 2018, the town will be broke again by April or May.

Alderwoman Mary Dunaway said she hopes to get a meeting with the state legislative auditor soon to ask questions about the possibility of getting the state to appoint a fiscal administrator to take over the town's spending until its problems are resolved.

The town's general fund owes the sales tax fund about $95,000 because the latter's revenues were used for purposes other than street and sidewalk expenses.

The aldermen discussed setting up a "promissory note" to gradually pay down the debt but left it hanging after Butler said "there's no road map" of how to set up a repayment plan.

Bell suggested the town could save money by not paying 100 percent of the premium costs for town employee health insurance.

She said the town could perhaps pay 70 or 80 percent of the premiums, but the board did not act on the suggestion after members could not get a firm answer on how much would be saved.

Bell has been twice arrested as part of an ongoing investigation of the town's spending, and State Police investigator Bill Cox and East Feliciana Chief Deputy Greg Phares monitored the session. Cox said he came to the meeting in his official capacity.

+2 Clinton mayor under investigation again, this time over the town's water system woes CLINTON — The Clinton mayor is again under investigation by the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police for her response, o…

Most of the dozens of questions from the audience were directed at Bell and the state's scrutiny of the water system.

Dunaway and Alderman Mark Kemp complained that the board was left in the dark about a 90-day notice the state Health Department issued in September for the town to correct a number of problems with the water system.

Acting Maintenance Superintendent Kerry Winters said the town has only one well operating now, but a well on Taylor Street will come back online when a service company installs a new motor on its pump.

Winters said "all the water's good," but audience members questioned how he could be sure when test samples had not been analyzed by the state.

Kemp also questioned how the well could be repaired in "two or three days" when Bell did not take care of the deficiencies during the 90 days the state gave the town to come into compliance.

Bell also announced that a $27,000 state grant will be used for the well. She said the money was awarded in 2017, but it was directed toward water line replacements. Its purpose was changed with the state's permission but the money must be spent by February, she said.