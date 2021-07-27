Philip Nason, of Boy Scout Troop 51, received the rank of Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor ceremony June 28 at Jackson United Methodist Church.
To become an Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn 21 merit badges, demonstrate Scout spirit, serve actively in the troop, hold a leadership position and produce a service project. The Scout must plan, organize, secure funds and lead and manage the entire project, and it must be helpful to the community.
Nason is the son of Patricia and Johnny Nason and is a student at Silliman Institute. He will be entering his sophomore year. He worships at Plank Road Baptist Church. He earned 47 merit badges and the Gold, Silver and Bronze Palm award. His Eagle project consisted of painting parking lines at the lots at Silliman.
When Scoutmaster Kevin Tomb asked Nason who has influenced him the most, he said his religion teacher, Jason Kennedy.
Since becoming the scoutmaster of Troop 51, Tomb has had 68 Scouts earn their Eagle rank.