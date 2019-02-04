CLINTON — Facing an audience packed with sheriff's deputies Monday, the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury refused to back away from buying a building the sheriff wants to use for his criminal and civil division offices.
The jury voted 8-1 last month to buy the former furniture store building on St. Helena Street near the courthouse for $125,000, but Juror Dwight Hill said Monday that the Building and Property Committee decided Jan. 31 to rescind the purchase agreement vote "to see what we can do to pursue other options."
Jury President Louis Kent said someone who voted in the majority last month would have to make a motion to rescind the jury's action.
"Mr. Hall's not making that motion," replied Juror Chris Hall, who offered the motion last month to enter into a purchase agreement with the building's owners.
Hall said the matter was settled in the first meeting and should not have been sent to a committee, but Juror Glen Kent said the jury should look at the purchase as part of a study of the jury's other needs for office space.
Jurors and Sheriff Jeff Travis estimated at last month's meeting that another $275,000 will be needed to renovate the building for his needs.
Parish Building Official Larry Thompson recommended in a report dated Monday that the jury should get a third-party structural inspection, listing four areas of concern he saw in his inspection.
They are wall cracks on the building's exterior, an addition's slab sinking about an inch, and termite damage on the back west wall. Thompson also said he was unable to view the wooden rafters or truss system in the building.
Jurors directed Parish Manager Sonya Crowe to get additional, thorough inspections on the building before the purchase is final.
"I say we move forward, and if we catch any hiccups, we deal with them then," Hall said.
While thanking jurors for supporting his request, Travis also said he does not want the jury to purchase a building that is not structurally sound.
On another matter, the jury rescinded a July 17 motion to obtain four road graders on a lease-purchase arrangement through a state contract and voted to obtain just two.
They also decided to buy an excavator through a state contract that will cost $134,863.