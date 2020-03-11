Friday afternoon saw the track and field season kick off in the Feliciana parishes with the West Feliciana High School’s Saints Invitational.
The Saints hosted eight other teams: Zachary, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Runnels, Jewel Sumner and Slaughter Community Charter School, as well as Natchez and Wilkinson County, of Mississippi.
On the overall score cards, the Saints boys and girls each fell short only to Zachary High, placing second overall in the meet.
The girls were competitive in all events in both running events and field events. While there were no outright wins, there were plenty of top three finishes, including Samantha Ponzo and Mathilde Fox-Smith finishing within milliseconds of each other at second and third respectively in the 800 meter run.
Emma Temple placed third in the 300 meter hurdles. The girls 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams each came in second, featuring Shakira Whitaker, Maddie Temple, Ayanah McCray, Caitlyn Turner, Samantha Ponzo, Mathilde Fox-Smith, Ella McKinney and Destiny Mitchell.
Mitchell was the shining star in the field events, placing first overall in both the high jump and the long jump. Caitlyn Turner finished second in the triple jump. Samillion Mims finished high in both the girls shot put and discus throw, and Jordan Dukes was in a similar position in the girls javelin throw.
The West Feliciana boys also had a great showing in running and field events. While they also went without any outright wins on the track, Neno Lemay, Imani Coleman, Andrew Godke, Aiden Holland, Caleb Johnson, Nyjal Kelly, and Frankie Dorsey each performed well across the board.
The field events, however, were where the boys shined. Jarrett Davis took home first place in the shot put and the discus throw, particularly dominating the competition in the discus. His teammate in the discus throw, Adarius Franklin, finished far and above most of the competition in that event as well, earning him the second place spot. Aiden Holland was first in the pole vault.
Treyveon Cannon and Jeremy Fowler finished third and fourth, respectively, in the high jump. And Jace Cazabat placed third in the long jump.
Slaughter Community Charter School's Khia Flowers had a great showing in the power events, placing third in both the girls shot put and discus throw. The teams as a whole unfortunately each finished last overall.
Baseball updates
Catching up with baseball around the Felicianas, teams are about to enter the third week of the season. As things stand, the West Feliciana Saints sit at .500 after four wins followed by four straight losses in the first two weeks. The Saints faced Episcopal High School at home Monday.
The East Feliciana Tigers sit at 1-4 following some high scoring games over the past two weeks. They’re back in action this week with back-to-back games against Slaughter Charter, as well as a doubleheader against East Iberville on Saturday.
Slaughter Charter sits in the exact same spot as East Feliciana at 1-4. Things looked great after a 25-5 win over East Iberville to begin the season, but the Knights have yet to get in the groove since. Hopefully, this week sees that change as they take on East Iberville on Monday before the games against East Feliciana.
Finally, Silliman Institute has been playing extremely well. They face their biggest challenge yet this week as they participate in the Parklane Tournament in McComb, Mississippi. They faced Bowling Green High School Tuesday and Oak Forest Academy on Wednesday, before returning home to face Bowling Green again Saturday.