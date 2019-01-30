The Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the first-place winners in the local Junior American Citizen Contest, which includes Pointe Coupee Parish and East and West Feliciana parishes.
The DAR Chapter had nonmembers to judge and pick the first-place winners to represent its chapter at the state level.
The theme of the contest was “The 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing — America’s Great Move Forward in Exploration and Technology.” The winners go to the state competition. First-place winners at state head to the South Central Regional competition and winners there compete in the final national level.
Local winners include:
11th grade poem: Ayanami Taylor
11th grade stamp: Ayanami Taylor
10th grade poster: Mikaela Payne
9th grade poster: Jordan Whitfield
8th grade poster: Karli Fleming
7th grade poster: Simone Greenup
9th grade short story: Emilee Graham
9th grade banner: Madelyn Babineaux, Hadyn Hurst and McKenna Chaney
9th grade poem: Jillian Templet