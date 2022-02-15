Time to plan for fruit
The West Feliciana office of the LSU AgCenter said on Facebook that February is a great time to plant many fruit trees, shrubs and vines in Louisiana. More information can be found in the Louisiana Home Orchard guide at https://tinyurl.com/LouisianaHomeOrchard.
Audubon gala back on calendar
A limited number of tickets are on sale for the “Audubon under the Oaks — A Bicentennial Gala,” postponed in 2021.
The Friends of Oakley will hold the event rain or shine to celebrate the John James Audubon’s time in West Feliciana 200 years ago. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 2, at the Audubon State Historic Site, 1788 La. 965, St. Francisville.
Attendees will spend an elegant evening with Louisiana cuisine and other refreshments, as well as an open bar, under the oaks in the shadow of the Oakley house.
James Linden Hogg and Jim Hogg will provide music. Attendees will be able to view rooms in the Oakley house, including Audubon’s room led by John James Audubon (as characterized by John Flippen) and enjoy refreshments such as venison and hoe cakes, cooked on an open hearth by Bill McClendon in Oakley’s kitchen.
Attendees may dress in Jane Austen-period attire, if they wish.
Tickets are $75 per person, and quantities are limited to 200 maximum. Hard-copy tickets for the gala at Audubon State Historic Site can be purchased at the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets online are at bontempstix.com and Osher Lifelong Learning at LSU.
For information, call Audubon State Historic Site at (225) 635-3739 or go to www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/audubon-state-historic-site.
Learn to fix a historical building
The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation is hitting the road to share resources and tools to educate the public on how to best save historic places in their backyard.
LTHP staff and partners from the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation have organized nine in-person meetings (plus one virtual) in various regions of the. Topics will include establishing historic landmark designations, tax credits, funding programs, easement protection process, and other advocacy programs that are available in Louisiana. The meetings will have open discussion to learn about the challenges and successes related to historic preservation in each of the regions.
The first meeting is 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17 at Poydras Center, 500 West Main, New Roads. Masks will be required. Registration can be completed at www.lthp.org/events.
Learn about Mars mission status at OLLI
The Feliciana Chapter of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites everyone to a coffee at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 12404 La. 10, St. Francisville. Ralph Schomburg, retired NASA/JSC assistant CFO, will speak on the 1969 NASA Integrated Program Plan: Today's Status. The subject covers the plan to land people on Mars and will highlight the portions of the plan that have been accomplished and those remaining to be done.
Fly-in planned at Airpark
The Feliciana Airpark LA3 will hold its Spring Fly-in beginning at 10 a.m. March 12. Activities include 11 a.m. barbecue chicken for $5, 2 p.m. first LA3 poker run at $100 a team, 6 p.m. jambalaya dinner $10, and 6: 30 p.m. bonfire on the South Ramp. RV camping is available.
Uncorked coming
West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce Uncorked Food and Wine Showcase has been set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Sample food, wine, cocktails and liqueur from the area. Tickets $60 a person at Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles. Purchase at https://bit.ly/Uncorked22