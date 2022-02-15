The first Market on the Hill will be held at Barn Hill Preserve on March 25-26.
The event starts with shopping, live music and boiled crawfish available for purchase from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., a news release said.
It continues on the second day with a shopping festival and vintage-inspired outdoor market with antiques, handmade treasures, home decor, boutique clothing and more. Live music and food will be offered. A kangaroo walk, interactive animal shows, inflatables and gem mining (for a fee) will be available for kids.
Marketgoers can purchase passes for Friday for $15, for Saturday for $10, or a 2-day pass for $20. Ages 12 and under are free.
Barn Hill is seeking vendors for this event, the release said. For information on booth setup, email marketonthehillatbarnhill@gmail.com.
The market will also host a chili cook-off Saturday morning. Attendees can sample chili while the cooks compete for best decorated team and for the best chili. Teams can enter to cook for $20. Teams can email marketchilicookoff@gmail.com for registration information.
Saturday evening, a Tacky Prom will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for those 21 years and older. Tickets are $75 for general admission or $600 for a table of eight. Dinner will be served, and attendees can bring their own filled ice chest. All proceeds for the cook-off and Tacky Prom benefit St. Jude.
To purchase tickets, visit these links:
Market on the Hill: www.eventbrite.com/e/market-on-the-hill-tickets-252306584787
Tacky prom: www.eventbrite.com/e/tacky-prom-tickets-254512251997