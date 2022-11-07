While the weekend’s headlines will undoubtedly be stolen by LSU’s heart-stopping overtime win over Alabama, there was another Louisiana football team who achieved a feat that will be spoken about for years to come. That team is the West Feliciana Saints, who have just completed a perfect 10-0 regular season.
It was a matchup many had been waiting for Friday as the 9-0 Saints traveled to Plaquemine to take on the 9-0 Plaquemine Green Devils with the district title on the line.
It was a close-fought contest for long periods, but the Saints were eventually able to pull away and win 43-22 to hoist the district championship.
It’s important to note just how impressive this campaign has been for the Saints. With this being their first season competing in a bigger and tougher Class 4A, many would have expected a bit of a learning curve. The team spent this season defying those expectations, now sitting atop their class as a truly elite team. As such, they have earned a first-round bye in this year’s Division II nonselect playoffs as the number 2 overall seed.
The Saints will look to take on the winner of the matchup between Erath and Eunice in a little less than two weeks.
Elsewhere in the Felicianas, we saw the regular season end on a high note for East Feliciana but an unfortunate down for Slaughter Charter.
The East Feliciana Tigers put in a dominant performance over Northeast High School, winning that game 39-0 to finish 6-4 on the season. They were looked on favorably by the playoff committee for their performances this season, earning the number 10 seed in the Division IV nonselect playoffs.
The Tigers will play host to Elton High School in their first-round playoff game Friday.
Slaughter Charter suffered a 26-6 loss at the hands of district powerhouse Southern Lab, but their 7-3 regular season record is certainly nothing to hiss at. They are now lined up to take on Cedar Creek High School in round one of the 2022 Division IV select playoffs, with the winner of that game taking on number 1 overall seed Vermillion Catholic in two weeks’ time.