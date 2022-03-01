Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
Wednesday, March 2
Devotional talk: 11:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, March 3
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Friday, March 4
Tai Chi class: 10:45 a.m. and noon
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Monday, March 7
Tai Chi Class: 10:45 a.m. and noon
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Bingo: 10:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.
Transportation
Transportation is provided to all residents of East Feliciana Parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday. Seniors ride free of charge. Free transportation is being provided for anyone of any age that needs to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Call (225) 683-9862 to schedule a ride.