The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed a declaration of emergency during its July 1 meeting that modifies the deer urine ban for the 2019-20 hunting season.
The ban is part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ and LWFC’s effort to prevent chronic wasting disease from entering the state.
The modified regulation says it is not legal to possess scents or lures that contain natural deer urine or other bodily fluids while hunting or trying to attract or scout wildlife. The exception is using products produced by the entities are enrolled and participating in the Archery Trade Association Deer Protection Program, which have been tested and certified that no detectable levels of CWD are present and clearly labeled as such.
To see the full declaration visit wlf.louisiana.gov/action-items.
New testing procedures have been made available to producers of deer urine that can detect the presence of CWD in urine-based products.
Chronic wasting disease is a neurodegenerative disease found in most deer species. It is infectious and fatal. It has been found in 26 states, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas. LDWF has tested more than 8,600 deer since 2002 and has not detected the disease in Louisiana.