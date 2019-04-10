Quad Area Head Start is a free preschool program that serves preschoolers ages 3 and 4 in East Feliciana Parish.
Quad Area Head Start will hold recruitment activities in April and May. Parents must register their child or children for the 2019-20 school year.
Parents of students must let the child’s teacher know if the child will be returning to keep their slots for the following year.
The application may be found at the Quad Area Community Action Agency, 12119 St. Helena St., Clinton, off La. 10; Clinton Head Start Center, 3585 La., 63/Bluff Creek Road; Jackson Head Start center, 3531 Cottage St.; and at the Clinton and Jackson branches of the Audubon Regional Library; as well as at the upcoming events held at the Head Start Centers in April and May.
Call for an appointment at (225) 683-4234 Clinton or (225) 634-2813 Jackson and ask for a family specialist.