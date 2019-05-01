CLINTON — Town officials have advanced the third plan in less than two months for correcting the lack of a backup water well for the town's residents.
The town's water system is now operating with only one well, on Pine Ridge Drive, while a Taylor Street well that would normally serve as the system's backup well is idled because it is pumping too much sand, officials said.
A plan to put the town's old well near the Town Hall temporarily back into service also has been dropped.
Facing an April 17 deadline, later extended 14 days, to comply with part of a state Office of Public Health administrative order to correct deficiencies in the operation and dependability of the water system, Mayor Lori Ann Bell and the Board of Aldermen met last week to discuss a third proposal.
Although engineers initially said the Taylor Street well could not be used, a new proposal to install a different type of pump in the well, for $43,595, will enable it to be used again, Bell said.
A representative of Shread-Kuyrkendall and Associates, the town's engineering consultants, said in an April 17 letter that it had no objection to drilling company Layne Christensen doing the proposed work.
Previously, a proposal to use the old town hall well was dropped after Bell said it produced too much ammonia for a chlorination system to handle.
Bell said the repaired Taylor Street well would be used for emergency purposes only, and a new well will have to be drilled, probably on the same site.
Board members voted to give Bell the authority to write a letter to state health officials explaining the plan and advising them the town is in compliance with the administrative order.
A measure of how much sand the Taylor well was pumping could be seen in photographs taken inside the elevated storage tank at the site.
A picture showed a thick layer of a grayish deposit that Fire Chief Doug Beauchamp called "sand and grunge."
Workers were cleaning the sludge from the tank last week.
The mayor and board also had a public hearing required when a municipality applies for a Community Development Block Grant, seeking public input on the needs that a grant could address.
With the water system the most pressing need, the town will submit a proposal to the state Office of Community Development in hopes of being allowed to formally apply for the grant.
Bell said a grant of up to $1 million could be made, which would cover the cost of a new well.