Join the staff of Lane Regional Medical Center for a meet-and-greet from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, in the Lane cafeteria to welcome its newest specialist doctors. Refreshments will be served.

Among doctors who will be there are:

Lane Cancer Center

• Dr. Vince Cataldo

• Dr. Ryan Shows

• Dr. Siva Yadlapati

Louisiana Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus Specialty Group

• Dr. Ryan Boone

• Dr. Thomas Hansbrough

• Dr. Charles LeBlanc

• Dr. Charles Mitchell

• Dr. Geoffrey Peters

• Dr. Stanley Peters

• Dr. Elise Scallan

• Dr. Jon Traxler

Warner Orthopedics and Wellness

• Dr. Kyle Lindow

• Dr. Bevan Myles

• Dr. Mohammad Pirzadah

• Dr. Clinton Alombro

For information or a physician referral, call (225) 658-4587.

