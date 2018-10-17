Join the staff of Lane Regional Medical Center for a meet-and-greet from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, in the Lane cafeteria to welcome its newest specialist doctors. Refreshments will be served.
Among doctors who will be there are:
Lane Cancer Center
• Dr. Vince Cataldo
• Dr. Ryan Shows
• Dr. Siva Yadlapati
Louisiana Ear, Nose, Throat and Sinus Specialty Group
• Dr. Ryan Boone
• Dr. Thomas Hansbrough
• Dr. Charles LeBlanc
• Dr. Charles Mitchell
• Dr. Geoffrey Peters
• Dr. Stanley Peters
• Dr. Elise Scallan
• Dr. Jon Traxler
Warner Orthopedics and Wellness
• Dr. Kyle Lindow
• Dr. Bevan Myles
• Dr. Mohammad Pirzadah
• Dr. Clinton Alombro
For information or a physician referral, call (225) 658-4587.